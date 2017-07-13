Web Design: Make It Work For You

Building a website from the ground up can be both fun and challenging at the same time. Understanding where you should start, who you should turn to for mentoring, and what kind of budget you will realistically need really can make your head spin. Use the following advice as a foundation for all your future web design efforts.

Don't try to fit too much onto one page when you're designing a website. If your page is too busy it will take a lot longer to load and can overwhelm visitors. When you're going to be putting up a lot of content, create pages for everything you can to reduce the clutter on your page.

Avoid useless scripts. Scripts like counters and date/time scripts don't really serve any purpose, and since they are all JavaScript, can add a few kilobytes to the page's file size. Getting rid of these elements also frees up space on the homepage. Replace those useless scripts with useful content that keeps users coming back.

While you might be inclined to add a lot of bells and whistles to your website, flashing graphics, loud music and neon colors will just distract from the purpose of your website. Visitors who are bombarded by too many sights and sounds might be inclined to leave your website before they even start browsing. Keep the colors simple and the content relevant and your website design will be a winner.

Learn the basics of HTML and CSS. Although there are many templates that allow you to just fill in the blanks, in order to create a web page, these templates provide only limited design possibilities. Understanding how the mark-up language and stylesheet work together will enable you to customize your website to your heart's content.

Learn how to use colors to influence your readers. Every color has a certain feeling that it can induce. For example, using black backgrounds or images could bring up feelings of depression and darkness. The use of a color like yellow is associated with happiness. Take the time to read up on the psychology of colors when determining your site's color scheme.

Don't overuse JavaScript. While it is useful in delivering a more interactive experience, it can create problems for various visitors. Not all web browsers are alike, and they are updated pretty frequently. Many visitors use outdated versions of various web browsers, which means your code might not be supported. Also, consider that JavaScript isn't regularly enabled in everyone's browser. These things prevent users from making use of your website.

To help your web pages load quickly, you should compress all the images on the website page. If you have images that are compressed then pages will load much faster. Nothing is more frustrating to viewers than waiting for a 250k graphic to load when it should really only be 20k.

If you intend to use advertisements on your site as a way to increase your earnings, make sure to maintain an appropriate ratio. Keeping your advertisements at no more than 25 percent of your content ensure your site is not cluttered with too many of them. Just like people would not watch television if it was nothing but commercials, site visitors are less likely to stay on your site if you have too many advertisements.

Development platforms make the code for you, however, there are some that aren't as trustworthy as the classic text editors. The idea with these platforms is to design your site's features, and then paste in their generated code. Even if you do use one of these editors, make sure to check your code in a text editor afterward to clean up erroneous or extraneous code.

Do not use blinking, scrolling text or other animations. Also, steer clear of sounds or music that plays automatically. All of these things are distracting to users and provide nothing of value. In addition, connection speeds vary from one site visitor to the next, and everyone does not have the same speed. Those users with slower connections will resent the slow-loading elements of your site.

Just do a google search of web design and how to learn some of the basics with it that can help you along your web design endeavors. The internet has an endless amount of information available to you that you can use to learn anything that you might need to become a good web designer.

Make sure you are always on the lookout for as much information as you can grasp your mind around when you're getting into web design. There usually isn't anything that you can learn that isn't going to benefit you in web design, unless the information you learn isn't true so be aware of this.

Best practices in web design are constantly evolving. What was standard a year ago could be deprecated today, or even be completely unusable. This is why it is so important to stay up to date, and also crucial that you verify everything you learn. Make certain that the information you acquire is current and not outdated.

Make sure your site includes a search box. This is really important, because people are accustomed to having that function, and when they want to find something on your site, they need to be able to find it. If they can't find what they need, they may leave your site altogether.

Designing your own website can not only be a great way to reach an audience, it can be fun and rewarding. When you get it done correctly, you'll find that your marketing endeavors start to produce real results. Start applying these tips right now to create a successful design.